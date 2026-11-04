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EverestLabs CEO Paul Singh on Bringing Agentic AI to MRF Operations
By Gage Edwards,3 days ago
As artificial intelligence becomes more common in recycling facilities, the next challenge is turning the growing amount of operational data into decisions that improve performance. EverestLabs is looking to address that challenge with Navigator, a multi-agent AI platform designed to help material recovery facility (MRF) operators monitor material streams, identify problems, and make informed adjustments to their operations.