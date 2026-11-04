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Barrel Global Launches Officially Licensed 'John Wick' Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
By License Global,2 days ago
Barrel Global, a U.S.-based barrel ownership platform, has introduced an officially licensed Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey inspired by the "John Wick" franchise. A collection of additional spirits is planned to follow. Through an agreement facilitated by IMG Licensing, Barrel Global has secured rights to manage the production and distribution of...