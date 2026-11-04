undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BPD Conducts Halloween Sex Offender Compliance Check
By Tim Church,3 days ago
Three Branson area sex offenders were found to be non-compliant during a random compliance check on Halloween night. On Saturday, Oct. 31, officers with the Branson Police Department conducted 35 random sex offender compliance checks. Out of the 35 checks conducted, the department reported 32 offenders were found to be complaint with the law, while three offenders were discovered to be non-compliant.