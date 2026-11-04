undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local Youth Attains Eagle Scout Rank
3 days ago
Boy Scout Troop 265 member Luke Lee is awarded his badge and pin Oct. 18, designating him as a member of the Eagle Scout Court of Honor. Lee completed his Eagle Scout journey June 30, designing, developing and installing basketball goals at Veterans Park. He put in 142 hours on the project and oversaw 13 volunteers. The project was completed on former Lawrenceburg Parks and Recreation Director Pam Hyde’s last day on the job. Celebrating with him are father Dustin Lee, mother Rachel Lee and sister Loralei Lee. LAWRENCE COUNTY SCOUTS.