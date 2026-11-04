undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MTDF Makes Donation to LCHS Food Pantry
2 days ago
Lawrence County High School Assistant Principal Rachael Moore accepted a donation benefiting the LCHS Food Pantry during the Oct. 23 meeting of the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club. The contribution came from the Middle Tennessee District Fair’s Jeep Show & Shine event and will support the school’s ongoing efforts to assist students facing food insecurity and other hardships. Fair Secretary Patty Hollman presented the donation.