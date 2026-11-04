undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GE Vernova acquires Trench Group for $9B to expand electrification businesses
By Sean Wolfe,2 days ago
GE Vernova announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Trench Group, a global provider of high-voltage grid equipment, from investment firm Triton Partners. GE Vernova argues the deal will create scale across its electrification product lines: by vertically integrating an existing supplier with a complementary product portfolio, the acquisition will directly affect GE Vernova’s two largest electrification businesses, grid systems integration and power transmission.