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Hurricanes Accomplished Something No Other Team Has Matched
By Todd Matthews,3 days ago
The Carolina Hurricanes struggled through a rare bad outing on Tuesday night against the Predators. But they are still rocking and rolling. Even the best teams will put up forgettable performances. That was the case when the Hurricanes skated into Nashville and lost 4-1 to the Predators. It wasn’t for a lack of effort; the Hurricanes put up 30 shots on goal compared to Nashville’s 20.
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