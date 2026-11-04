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Both Tax Proposals Fail in General Election
By Tony Collins,3 days ago
(Undated) — The election is behind us, and neither of the countywide tax proposals passed. According to the “Unofficial Summary,” the Crawford County Public Safety Tax overwhelmingly failed, with only 1,664 “Yes” votes and 4,854 “No” votes. The County School Facility Sales Tax only did slightly better, with 2,985 “Yes” votes and 3,560 “No” votes. In the race for County Board District 1, Tami Branham beat our Brigetta Brannon. In District 2, Kathryn Miller beat Don Daugherty. In District 4, William Shick beat Melanie Dart, and in District 5, Trent Routien beat Lorraine Akande. For a full breakdown of vote totals, visit the “Election HQ” at WTYEfm.com.