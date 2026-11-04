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Bailey Wins County, Pritzker Wins State
By Tony Collins,3 days ago
(Undated) — Historically, Crawford County has always voted Republican, and yesterday’s election was no different. In the race for Governor, Crawford County residents voted for Darren Bailey, who won the county 5,131 to 1,345 over JB Pritzker. However, Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker, made history yesterday by becoming the first Democrat ever elected to a third term. The last Illinois governor to win a third term was Republican, Jim Thompson, in 1982. Bailey previously lost to Pritzker in the 2022 gubernatorial race.