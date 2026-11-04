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Mifflintown man sentenced after trying to kidnap Amish boy from Juniata County
By Matthew Duckworth,3 days ago
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Mifflintown man was sentenced after pleading guilty to trying to kidnap a 9-year-old Amish boy from Juniata County in 2025. Tanner Nipple, 26, will spend between three and seven years in prison, according to court documents, along with three years of probation, after trying to kidnap a boy who was selling gourds in September.
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