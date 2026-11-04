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Democrat Troy Jackson wins Maine Senate race over Republican Susan Collins
By Kevin Miller,3 days ago
Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican incumbent Susan Collins for U.S. Senate in Maine, a crucial flip for Democrats. Now let's go to Maine, where Democrat Troy Jackson has defeated Republican Susan Collins, who has held that seat since 1997. Maine Public Radio state House correspondent Kevin Miller was with the Collins campaign in Bangor last night, and he's with us now. Good morning.