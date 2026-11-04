undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Veterans Day 2026
By Julie Anderson,3 days ago
As Veterans Day approaches, I find myself thinking about the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform and the tremendous debt of gratitude we owe them. Our veterans are those who said “yes” to serving something bigger than themselves. They gave their time and their strength, and in many cases, they made sacrifices that changed the course of their lives. They stood ready to protect our freedoms, our communities, and our way of life. We may never know the full cost of that service, but we can honor it by remembering, by saying thank you, and by never taking their sacrifice for granted. Veterans come from all across the country, from every walk of life, and many from every corner of Texas. They are our neighbors, friends, family members, coworkers, and fellow county officials. They have served in times of peace and in times of war, and each one has made a commitment that deserves our deepest respect.