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RTÉ mixes 2026 World Football Championship commentary with Calrec Type R
By Jump PR,2 days ago
RTÉ combined Calrec’s Type R system with its SMPTE ST 2110 network to rethink how it mixed commentary for the 2026 World Football Championship. Where six commentary booths once needed an operator on each mixer, the signals from every booth fed a single multi-mix area where one sound operator handled them all, with a team of four covering the tournament’s 104 matches.