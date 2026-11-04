undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police calls for safeguards while supporting license plate reader technology
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey State Fraternal Order of Police is calling for stronger safeguards and oversight of automated license plate reader technology while reaffirming its support for the systems as an important tool for law enforcement agencies across the state. NJFOP State President James E. Ford said...
4