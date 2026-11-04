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Bonta says he’ll counter DOJ election monitors with observers of his own
By Latest & Breaking News,3 days ago
California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday afternoon that his office will deploy election observers in response to concerns that Justice Department monitors could intimidate voters. Bonta said California was taking the same approach it used during the previous two elections, when the state dispatched its own observers alongside federal...