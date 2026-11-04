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Tuesday’s Congressional election results in Ascension
By Pelican Post,3 days ago
Three Congressional races were contested in Ascension yesterday, including the election to succeed the incumbent Senator who failed to make a primary runoff. Bill Cassidy, having angered President Donald Trump, finished out of the primary runoff won by Republican candidate, Julie Letlow. Currently occupying the 5th District seat in the House of Representatives, Letlow faced Jamie Harris for the Senate seat on Tuesday.