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AI in Military Education: A Few Perspectives and Experiences
By Guest Author,3 days ago
The Department of War (DoW) is seeking a responsible AI-ready force and DoW educational institutions play a role in ensuring the DoW can meet this objective. As AI continues to evolve and get adopted into warfighting and our warfare organizations, including in our educational institutions, education of warfighters can influence both the short-term skills and traits of warfighters (making them warrior-scholars comfortable with AI across domains and regardless of careers), as well as the longer-term adoption of AI in our military institutions. At the same time, important discussions are happening about the roles, potentials and risks of AI, and the complementarities of machine intelligence and human judgment.1.