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ICYMI: MSU History Professor and political analyst Brian Clardy breaks down 2026 midterm election
By Josh Bayan,3 days ago
Catch up on all the results from Tuesday's general election in Kentucky in this special edition of the Crossroads Suncast. WPSD evening anchor Todd Faulkner and political pundit Dr. Brian Clardy do a deep dive on significant local and national races. Coverage includes the race to replace longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell and local battles for judge executive seats.