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MN Approves School Funding
3 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota voters have approved a constitutional amendment that will increase funding for public schools across the state. The measure raises the annual distribution from Minnesota’s Permanent School Fund from 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent of its value. The fund, built from revenue generated by state trust lands, is worth about 2.3 billion dollars. The change is expected to provide schools with additional funding without increasing individual income or property taxes. The amendment takes effect July 1st, 2027.