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MN Homeowners Premiums Rise
3 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota homeowners have seen some of the nation’s steepest increases in home insurance costs. A new report from the Insurance Federation of Minnesota finds the average annual premium climbed from $1,313 in 2015 to $2,037 in 2023 — an increase of more than $700. The report says Minnesota experienced the largest premium increase in the country. More frequent and costly storms, particularly hail and severe thunderstorms, are driving up insurance claims. Higher construction materials and labor costs are also making home repairs more expensive, adding to the pressure on premiums.