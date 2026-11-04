undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MN Election Results
3 days ago
(Undated) — Minnesota Democrats have held onto all five of the state’s constitutional offices following Tuesday’s election. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar defeated Republican Lisa Demuth in the governor’s race, making history as Minnesota’s first woman elected governor. Attorney General Keith Ellison won a third term, defeating Republican challenger Ron Schutz. Secretary of State Steve Simon also secured re-election, defeating Republican Tad Jude. In the state auditor’s race, DFL candidate Zack Filipovich defeated Republican Scott Jensen to succeed retiring Auditor Julie Blaha.