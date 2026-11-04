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MN Congressional Results
3 days ago
St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s congressional election results are taking shape following Tuesday’s election, with most incumbents holding onto their seats. In the First District, DFL challenger Jake Johnson appears to have unseated Republican Congressman Brad Finstad. Unofficial results show Johnson leading Finstad with just 324 votes, with all precincts reporting. The narrow margin is expected to trigger an automatic recount. DFL candidate Matt Little defeated Republican Eric Pratt in the Second District, replacing outgoing Congresswoman Angie Craig. Elsewhere, DFL Congresswoman Kelly Morrison won re-election in the Third District, and Betty McCollum held onto her seat in the Fourth. Ilhan Omar also won a fifth term representing the Fifth District. Republicans also retained the Sixth District, where Tom Emmer won re-election, the Seventh District, where Michelle Fischbach prevailed, and the Eighth District, where Pete Stauber defeated DFL challenger Trina Swanson.