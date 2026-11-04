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MN Now Under Democratic Control in ’27
3 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to regain control of both chambers of the state Legislature following Tuesday’s election. The DFL is projected to win a majority in the Minnesota House, which had been tied 67-67, while expanding its advantage in the state Senate. The results give Democrats control of the governor’s office and both legislative chambers heading into the 2027 session. The shift could have major implications for the state’s budget, taxes, education and other policy priorities. Final results remain subject to official certification.