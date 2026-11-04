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Assemblies at Ford County schools open to public on Nov. 11
3 days ago
On Veterans Day, veterans and the public in general are invited to attend these assemblies at area schools:. Paxton- Buckley- Loda High School’s annual community Veterans Day observance will be at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the school’s gymnasium. Featuring music by the school’s band, the observance is open to the public. Other observances will be held at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton at 8:30 and 9 a.m. There will also be performances by the high school’s band at 12:30 p.m. at Accolade Health Care of Paxton on Pells and at 1:30 p.m. at Accolade Health Care of Paxton Senior Living.