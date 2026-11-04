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Democrats gain control of the House and Senate. What happens now?
3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Democrats will take control of both the House and Senate in January after a historic midterm election that shifted the balance of power in Congress. The party flipped at least seven Senate seats in ruby-red and battleground states and gained more than two dozen House districts, including some that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 by double digits.