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Flanagan Wins Senate Seat
3 days ago
(Undated) — Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has defeated Republican Michele Tafoya to win the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, keeping the seat in DFL hands. Flanagan will succeed retiring Democratic Senator Tina Smith. Flanagan’s victory also makes her the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Tafoya, a former NBC and NFL sideline reporter, was making her first run for elected office.