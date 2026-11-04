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Taste the Town | JC’s brings award-winning burgers to Rockford
By Chelsea,3 days ago
It’s time to Taste the Town, and today we’re featuring JC’s Burgers in Rockford. You might already know and love their original location in Davis Junction, but now this family-run business is bringing its burgers, chicken and signature flavors to a second location at 2921 City View Drive in Rockford. That’s off the northeast corner of Rockton Avenue and Riverside Boulevard in northwest Rockford.