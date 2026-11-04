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Rise of the Polygons Secret Lair Brings Retro Gaming to Magic: The Gathering for Extra Life 2026
By Chris Jones,3 days ago
What Is The Magic: The Gathering Announces Rise of the Polygons Secret Lair for Extra Life 2026?. Wizards of the Coast has announced its latest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, Rise of the Polygons | Extra Life 2026, bringing a nostalgic retro gaming aesthetic to the popular trading card game. Inspired by the low-polygon graphics of late-1990s 64-bit adventure games, this five-card collection features familiar Magic cards reimagined with artwork reminiscent of classic video game adventures.