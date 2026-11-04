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GBI Arrests Coastal Pines Officer on Child Exploitation Charge
3 days ago
KINGSLAND — A Coastal Pines Technical College police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children. Kingsland, Camden County, GA (November 3, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Nathan Gwaltney, age 29, of Kingsland, GA, with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children. Gwaltney is employed as a police officer with the Coastal Pines Technical College Police Department (CPTCPD).
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