undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carson Hocevar suspended for the final Nascar Cup Series race this weekend
By Bob Cupp,3 days ago
Spire Motorsports has suspended NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, following an incident on-track in Martinsville last weekend. Hocevar was accused of intentionally brake-checking competitor Austin Cindric following a restart at Martinsville Speedway last Sunday. The move ended Cindric’s day at the short track. Hocevar denied doing it on purpose, but after his suspension, Nascar fined him $100,000 for the incident – which had in-car video proof.