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Can the 2028 MLB season be saved? Owners offer stay….
By Bob Cupp,3 days ago
In a report from ESPN – Major League Baseball proposed delaying the start of a salary cap until 2028, saying teams have too many commitments for next season that wouldn’t allow them to reduce spending quickly enough. A day after the start of free agent negotiations for the 2026-27 offseason, owners on Tuesday proposed to players that the sport adopt a hard cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a floor of $180.2 million, using luxury tax payrolls with average annual values.