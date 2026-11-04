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Mary Lee Downey wins Osceola County Commission District 4 seat, bringing decades of community advocacy to county leadership
3 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Mary Lee Downey, a longtime community advocate and founder of Hope Partnership, won election to the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, November 3, defeating Republican Donald Shroyer in the race for District 4. Downey, a Democrat, received 12,984 votes, or approximately 59%,...