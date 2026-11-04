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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Has One Major Xbox Advantage Over PS5
By Alex Wirden,3 days ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 offers nearly identical gameplay across Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, but there’s one notable difference that could matter to dedicated achievement hunters. Xbox players can earn a special Mythic Achievement for completing the game’s challenges, while PS5 players have no equivalent Platinum Trophy to unlock.