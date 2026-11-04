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The survival playbook that carried 24/7 Media from the dot-com crash to profitability
By Jaelyn Campbell,3 days ago
Navigating an existential corporate crisis tests every facet of executive leadership, from operational restructuring under extreme pressure to maintaining the trust of stakeholders, employees and clients. On the latest episode of Business Trends Today, we’re joined with David J. Moore, Co-Founder and Former CEO of 24/7 Media, to discuss the survival strategies that guided the digital advertising pioneer through the dot-com collapse and details this turnaround in his book, The 24/7 CEO: The Battle For Survival That Helped Build Digital Advertising.