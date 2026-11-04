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Statistical dive into Denver Broncos record-tying 15th straight win in one-score games
By Joe Mahoney,3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have now won 15 straight regular season games that were decided by one-score (8 or fewer points). This ties the 2007-2008 Peyton Manning-led Colts. Since the start of the 2025 season the Broncos are 16 and 2 in one-score games in the regular season (1-1 in the post-season). This is a big change from 2024 when the Broncos were 1-6 in one-score games.