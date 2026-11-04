undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TV Q&A: Did a Pittsburgh native exit ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’?
By ROB OWEN,2 days ago
Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello competed on on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” where Pittsburgh native Jimmy McGuire worked as stage manager. (Courtesy Jimmy McGuire) Q: On “Wheel of Fortune” late last month, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White called Jimmy McGuire out to say goodbye to him. I asked the AI apps where he was going and only Gemini knew he was retiring and it said he wasn’t going to another show.