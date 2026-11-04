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Securitize and Stellar Plan Integration to Support Regulated Financial Transactions
3 days ago
Tokenisation platform Securitize plans to integrate with the Stellar network, making it the 17th blockchain ecosystem that it supports. Stellar joins prominent financial markets networks including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche – and adds regulated, SEC-registered transfer agent infrastructure to Stellar’s increasingly popular financial rails. As a result, the partnership will offer global asset managers a highly scalable and cost-effective environment to issue and manage real-world regulated assets.