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How to get Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By GOAL-e,3 days ago
Their most recent competitive encounters took place during the 2014-15 Champions League group stage, where Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in November 2014. The two clubs also renewed acquaintances more recently in a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which saw Borussia Dortmund edge a five-goal thriller 3-2.