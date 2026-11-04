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How to get Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By GOAL-e,3 days ago
Slovan Bratislava take on Real Betis in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. Slovan Bratislava host Real Betis on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis have no prior competitive history, making this upcoming UEFA...