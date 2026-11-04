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How to get Feyenoord vs FC Porto tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By GOAL-e,3 days ago
Their previous encounters took place during the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League campaign. During that 2019 meeting in Rotterdam, Feyenoord secured a solid 2-0 victory against the Portuguese side at De Kuip. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Feyenoord...