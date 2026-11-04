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The Effects of Varying Teacher-Student Ratios in a Special Education Classroom
By Bianca N Frost,3 days ago
These procedures examined the impact of teacher–student ratios on staff and student behavior in a therapeutic day school. Ratios (teacher:student) of 5:4, 4:4, 3:4, and 2:4, involving the teacher, paraprofessionals, and four junior high students with autism were measured. Using momentary time sampling, environment, organization, student, and staff activity data were collected. Higher ratios correlated with increased student engagement and fewer behavioral interventions, while lower ratios led to decreased staff–student interactions and more behavioral interventions.