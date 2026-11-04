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Michigan DNR probes why 27 lake sturgeon got trapped
By Isabella Figueroa NogueiraGreat Lakes Echo,2 days ago
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is embarking on a three-year project to understand why nearly 30 threatened lake sturgeon became trapped last summer near the Ontonagon River in the Upper Peninsula. The DNR is reviewing historical river flow and water temperature data to better understand the conditions surrounding the...