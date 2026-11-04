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Rooster Teeth Founders Team Up for BAD TOYS, a Christmas Horror-Comedy Inspired by Deadly Elf Folklore
By Joey Paur,3 days ago
Christmas is getting a little more sinister thanks to Rooster Teeth founders Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns, who are reuniting for a new holiday horror-comedy titled Bad Toys. The movie takes a creepy approach to Christmas elves, turning the familiar holiday troublemakers into something much more dangerous. Hullum is writing...