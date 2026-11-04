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Beyond Bitcoin: Trading Major Technology Companies Through PrimeXBT Crypto Futures
By Guest Author,2 days ago
Two of Elon Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are exploring a potential merger and by his own account he can't be in the room. On 20th October the boards of Tesla and SpaceX each set up a committee of independent directors to look at a merger. "Because I'm a conflicted party, I can't actually be in the discussions of the special committees," Musk said on SpaceX's earnings call. The news sent Tesla trading volume spiking: 48.9 million shares changed hands the next day, about 41% above the 30-day average.