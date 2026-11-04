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Schaeffler Unveils Unified Brand, Expanded Aftermarket Portfolio
By Mary DellaValle,3 days ago
As vehicle systems become increasingly complex and vehicle fleets grow more diverse, aftermarket professionals need comprehensive parts coverage and streamlined access to the right repair solutions. At AAPEX 2026, Schaeffler’s Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division will demonstrate how the company is responding to these challenges through a more unified brand identity and an expanded aftermarket portfolio.