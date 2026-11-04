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Art Fisher Award for Excellence in Education Given to Corey Bartlett
By Mary DellaValle,3 days ago
The Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA), a community of the Auto Care Association, presented the 2026 Art Fisher Award for Excellence in Education, to Corey Bartlett, CEO of Auto Parts Headquarters (APH) based in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The award was presented on November 1st by AWDA Vice Chair Young Suhr at AWDA’s 2026 Annual Conference in Las Vegas.