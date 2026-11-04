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MLB Free Agency 2026-27: Contract and Landing Spot Predictions for Top 25 Players
By Tim Kelly,3 days ago
MLB owners are expected to lock out players when the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. MLB is pushing for a salary cap system similar to the NBA, while the MLBPA strongly opposes any cap. That will likely lead to a prolonged lockout, and the rules after the next CBA may be very different. Without knowing what the future system looks like, we're basing these predictions on the current CBA, especially since there will be a few weeks of free agency before the lockout.