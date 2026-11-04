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Former CISA Director Chris Krebs discusses the security of the midterm elections
By NPR,3 days ago
The Trump administration tried many things to stave off disaster in last night's election. Trump used the power of the Justice Department to demand voter rolls. The administration even asked a court to preemptively block a defeat by the Republican running for Senate in Alaska. The president also constantly talked about Democrats cheating. So how secure was the election? We'll talk this over with Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who was fired in 2020 for finding the 2020 election to be fair. Mr. Krebs, good morning.