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Democrats take control of the Senate
By NPR,3 days ago
Democrats still face some grave uncertainty this morning. We're not sure if they're going to win the very red state of Mississippi. We're joined by Devan Barber. She's executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which won almost everywhere else that they were trying to win. The DSCC is the official campaign arm of Democratic senators and Senate candidates. Welcome to the program.