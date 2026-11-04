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Is Mitchell Robinson washed? (and other Mailbag answers)
By Jeff Clark,3 days ago
Fans are concerned about Mitchell Robinson and other topics for this mailbag. Ok, for full disclosure, the question in the title wasn’t actually asked. But that is the kind of vibe this mailbag has, so I felt it was representative of the overall feel. And as a reminder, I did ask people to provide their hot takes and questions. So don’t be mad that people delivered. Don’t hate the playa, hate the game. Which, would honestly be fair in this case.